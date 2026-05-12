Lodging Dynamics CEO Jamie Caraher Honored as 2026 CEO of the Year by Utah Business

Jamie Caraher, President & CEO, Lodging Dynamics

Caraher’s tenure marks a 400% expansion and the launch of a high-performance operating platform for hotel owners nationwide

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics) proudly announces that President and CEO Jamie Caraher has been named a 2026 CEO of the Year by Utah Business. The award recognizes executives who redefine industry standards and drive measurable impact—qualities that have defined Caraher’s transformative leadership at Lodging Dynamics.

Since taking the helm in 2021, Caraher has revolutionized the organization. Under her leadership, the company has quadrupled in size, expanded its national footprint, and solidified its status as a premier partner for the world’s top hotel brands. Her focus on modernizing financial systems and standardizing high-performance operational disciplines has consistently driven market share and top-line revenue for owners.

Central to this success is the company’s “Hoteliers at Heart®” philosophy—a strategy that proves a people-first culture is the most effective driver of bottom-line results.

"Jamie is a rare leader who balances disciplined execution with authentic, people-centered leadership," said Joel Sybrowsky, Board Member and Lodging Dynamics owner. "She creates immense value for owners while fostering a culture that attracts the industry’s top talent."

Caraher’s approach has redefined the management-owner relationship, transcending traditional metrics with a higher level of accountability and personalized strategy from deal inception to daily asset performance.

"This award belongs to our team and the culture we’ve built," said Jamie Caraher. "At Lodging Dynamics, we believe performance starts with people. When teams are empowered, they deliver the exceptional guest experiences that lead to stronger financial results. We aren’t just managing hotels; we are setting a new standard for what hotel management must deliver."

A 30-year hospitality veteran and former Marriott Diamond General Manager of the Year, Caraher holds a Master of Hospitality Administration from UNLV. As the company continues its aggressive growth—including major developments in Park City and the Anaheim Resort District—her focus remains unwavering: building a future where Lodging Dynamics is the primary catalyst for owner success.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Lodging Dynamics is a nationally recognized, award-winning hospitality management company specializing in premium-brand, lifestyle, and destination-driven hotels, as well as elevated food-and-beverage concepts. The company manages hotels across the continental United States and Hawaii and has experience operating within the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG brand families, including iconic destinations such as Hotel Thaynes, Park City, a Tribute Collection Hotel and The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton. Founded in 1991, Lodging Dynamics is trusted to operate complex, experience-led properties with a focus on brand integrity, guest experience, and long-term asset value. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

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