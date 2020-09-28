MnDOT available to answers questions about future project in Hallock (Sept. 28, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. —The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions and take comments on Oct. 8 for the planned construction project in 2022 on Highway 75 and 175 in Hallock.

Members of the project team will be available from noon to 2 p.m., on site at the intersection of Highway 75 and 175. They will be set up in the parking lot of Kittson Auto, 15 North Atlantic Avenue, Hallock.

MnDOT continues to follow guidance from state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health, safety and well-being of our employees and all Minnesotans. Attendees are asked to practice safe physical distancing and to wear a face covering while interacting within six feet of another person. The project is scheduled to take place in 2022 and includes pedestrian accessibility improvements.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay Service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TYY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

