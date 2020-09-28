Henges and Busch Shooting Ranges offer field to freezer deer processing classes Oct. 6

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Deer hunting has a long tradition of providing food for the table. There are certain steps though that hunters should take to ensure they are preparing and handling their deer meat safely.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering opportunities for deer hunters in the St. Louis area to learn the essential skills of field dressing at two Field to Freezer classes Tuesday, Oct. 6. Both will be presented at its St. Louis area Shooting Ranges and Outdoor Education Centers; August A. Busch in Defiance and Jay Henges in High Ridge. Each class is free, will run from 6-8 p.m., and is open to ages 11 and up.

In addition to covering field considerations, the courses are designed to help hunters to save money and gain satisfaction by processing their own deer after the hunt.

Each program will cover the steps necessary to enable hunters to process deer meat for themselves. MDC staff will discuss the field dressing process and demonstrate how to skin and butcher a deer in simple, easy steps. The presentation will include information on the equipment needed, safety considerations, and demonstrate how to get deer meat ready for safe storage and preparing it for the table. Participants will learn tips on how to make sure their venison is the best quality possible.

Both Field to Freezer programs are free and offer identical content, however advanced online registration is required at the respective links:

Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center , 1100 Antire Road, off the I-44 #269 exit in High Ridge; https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6X

, 1100 Antire Road, off the I-44 #269 exit in High Ridge; https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6X August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance; https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6N

Participants should note that as these are in-person programs they will be conducted outside to follow social distancing guidelines. For the safety of participants and our staff, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least 6 feet from others. Bringing and wearing face coverings is encouraged when indoors, or any time visitors are unable to maintain at least 6 feet from others. Local ordinances requiring face masks will be observed where applicable.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.