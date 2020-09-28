Nationwide Self-Directed IRA Administrator, Midland IRA, Inc., Hires New Business Development Associate

Artem Nashman Midland Trust Logo

Artem Nashman, Midland's new Business Development Associate, will use his previous knowledge and experience in working with our 1031 Exchange and IRA teams.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland IRA, Inc., headquartered in Fort Myers and Chicago, hires new Business Development Associate, Artem Nashman, working out of the Fort Myers office.

Midland IRA, Inc. is a self-directed retirement plan administrator, providing tax-deferred and tax-free investment opportunities, superior customer service, and educational tools to help investors realize the maximum benefits possible in their retirement accounts. The company sets a high standard in providing personal, professional service to their clients across the nation.

At Midland, Artem will focus on developing and maintaining new business relationships and referral sources. He will work closely with our 1031 Exchange and IRA teams growing 1031 Exchange transactions and IRA account volume. Artem will focus on identifying new custody service opportunities and expanding Midland’s offerings to capture new market share. Artem Nashman comments, “I am very excited to join a team that has vast knowledge, experience, and an exceptional record of success with 1031 Exchanges and Self-Directed IRAs.”

Artem was born in Donetsk, Ukraine, but later moved to Southwest Florida with his family. He attended Florida Gulf Coast University, majoring in Finance. With over eight years of active real estate experience, he has handled over 300 transactions totaling over 60 million dollars in sales.

Artem is heavily involved in several organizations within the real estate industry, currently acting as President of Commercial Investment Professionals (CIP) and is the upcoming president of the CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) Southwest Florida District. Artem is also very active with the CCIM Institute and currently holds a position on the International Committee that overlooks the expansion of CCIM membership and education around the world. He is also actively involved with REIS (Real Estate Investment Society), REA (Real Estate Associates), ULI (Urban Land Institute), and ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers).

Artem is excited to utilize his commercial and real estate background to help investors and commercial real estate syndicators with their capital raises. Midland is ecstatic to add Artem to its staff. Midland knows that his knowledge and experience will continue to provide the best service available to their clients.