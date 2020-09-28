Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,475 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE FW: Traffic Alert VT RT 78 in Highgate

Roadway is back open.

 

From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, September 28, 2020 8:45 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert VT RT 78 in Highgate

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

VT RT 78 in Highgate is down to one lane in the area of box 1059 due to a tractor trailer rollover. This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

You just read:

UPDATE FW: Traffic Alert VT RT 78 in Highgate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.