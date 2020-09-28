VSP Middlesex Barracks / Press Release Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A304136

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 at 1300 hours

LOCATION: Hebert Rd., Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION(S): Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Gabriel Murphy

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

VICTIM: Shawn Douglass

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/27/2020, at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to a trespassing complaint on Hebert Rd. in Williamstown. Troopers arrived and spoke with Douglass, who reported a male, later identified as Murphy, came onto his property. Douglass provided numerous messages stating Murphy was not welcome on the property. Troopers met with Murphy at his residence and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on November 18th 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 11/18/2020

COURT: Orange County Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A