VSP Middlesex Barracks / Press Release Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A304136
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 at 1300 hours
LOCATION: Hebert Rd., Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION(S): Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Gabriel Murphy
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
VICTIM: Shawn Douglass
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/27/2020, at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to a trespassing complaint on Hebert Rd. in Williamstown. Troopers arrived and spoke with Douglass, who reported a male, later identified as Murphy, came onto his property. Douglass provided numerous messages stating Murphy was not welcome on the property. Troopers met with Murphy at his residence and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on November 18th 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 11/18/2020
COURT: Orange County Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A