VSP Middlesex Barracks / Press Release Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 20A304136

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

 

STATION: Middlesex Barracks          

 

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 at 1300 hours

 

LOCATION: Hebert Rd., Williamstown, VT

 

 

 

VIOLATION(S): Unlawful Trespass

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Gabriel Murphy

 

AGE: 24

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

 

 

 

VICTIM: Shawn Douglass

 

AGE: 37

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/27/2020, at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to a trespassing complaint on Hebert Rd. in Williamstown. Troopers arrived and spoke with Douglass, who reported a male, later identified as Murphy, came onto his property. Douglass provided numerous messages stating Murphy was not welcome on the property. Troopers met with Murphy at his residence and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on November 18th 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

 

COURT DATE:  11/18/2020

 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court-Criminal Division

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

