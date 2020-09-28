AARDY Insurance Marketplace Launches Medicare & Employer Coverage Guide
AARDY Insurance, the nation's fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace has launched its new guide to help customers navigate Medicare and Employer Coverage.
— Jonathan Breeze
AARDY CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:
‘If Medicare was not complex enough, for those who are still working beyond the age of 65, it can get even more confusing.
Recognizing this, AARDY launched its new comparison system coupled with agent support to assist.
Customers do have the option to remain on their employer coverage once they turn 65. However, the size of the company will determine whether Medicare itself should act as the Primary or Secondary policy.
Adding to the confusion is whether or not Medicare late enrollment penalties are charged for those who still have employer healthcare coverage.
Our AARDY Medicare guides provide clarity. Moreover, our expert team have all the time in the world to discuss options and procedure.”
AARDY Insurance customers can also compare Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage plans to find the one that best fits their needs.
Each year, between October 15 and December 7, Medicare provides an opportunity to sign up or change plans during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP).
AARDY donates 10% of annual profits each and every year to support AARDY Kids of Heroes™ charity partners.
Through 2020, AARDY is supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a truly inspirational charity.
