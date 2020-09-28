Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,411 in the last 365 days.

AARDY Insurance Marketplace Launches Medicare & Employer Coverage Guide

AARDY Insurance Surfing

AARDY Insurance Surfing

AARDY Insurance, the nation's fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace has launched its new guide to help customers navigate Medicare and Employer Coverage.

Customers do have the option to remain on their employer coverage once they turn 65. The size of the company will determine whether Medicare itself should act as the Primary or Secondary policy.”
— Jonathan Breeze
MIAMI, FL, USA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AARDY Insurance, the nation's fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace, has launched its new guide to help customers navigate Medicare and Employer Coverage.

AARDY CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:

‘If Medicare was not complex enough, for those who are still working beyond the age of 65, it can get even more confusing.
Recognizing this, AARDY launched its new comparison system coupled with agent support to assist.

Customers do have the option to remain on their employer coverage once they turn 65. However, the size of the company will determine whether Medicare itself should act as the Primary or Secondary policy.

Adding to the confusion is whether or not Medicare late enrollment penalties are charged for those who still have employer healthcare coverage.

Our AARDY Medicare guides provide clarity. Moreover, our expert team have all the time in the world to discuss options and procedure.”


AARDY Insurance customers can also compare Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage plans to find the one that best fits their needs.

Each year, between October 15 and December 7, Medicare provides an opportunity to sign up or change plans during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP).

AARDY donates 10% of annual profits each and every year to support AARDY Kids of Heroes™ charity partners.
Through 2020, AARDY is supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a truly inspirational charity.

Jonathan Breeze
AARDY
+1 650-492-6298
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AARDY Insurance Marketplace Launches Medicare & Employer Coverage Guide

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.