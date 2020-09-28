Muvi Playout Enables Businesses to create Unlimited Linear Channels at One Price

Muvi Playout’s state-of-the-art scheduler supports both single and recurring events, and the stream can be embedded to any third-party websites and apps.

NEW YORK, US, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi, a pioneer in the digital streaming industry in an interesting development, uncaps the number of linear channels publishable using Muvi Playout, the end-to-end solution for launching linear OTT channels and broadcasting 24x7 across the web, mobile, and connected devices. For the uninitiated, Muvi Playout was released earlier this year and stepped into the competitive cloud-based linear broadcasting landscape with promising features such as hosting Live & VOD content on the same channel and versatile automation from ingest to delivery.

Since its inception, Muvi Playout set the record straight about its intent to deliver OTT content more efficiently, reducing the traditional Playout's capital expenses. Hosting the technology stack on a public cloud infrastructure like AWS, Muvi Playout transitions on-premise, traditional Playout to a rather flexible, scalable, and reliable cloud setup. Reasonably priced at $899 per month, Muvi Playout enables broadcasters to build pop-up channels as and when they like with a minimized lead time and cut out the on-premise infrastructure investment altogether.

"Cloud playout is the way forward, quotes an optimistic," Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Muvi. "Broadcasters are facing major challenges in catering to the growing demand for personalized OTT content and the audience's ever-evolving viewing preferences. Muvi Playout helps broadcasters offer both live & VOD content on one platform with complete freedom to launch as many linear channels as they want with no extra cost whatsoever. A completely agile cloud-based playout where users can automate everything right from ingestion to delivery with multiple monetization support", adds Dey.

Muvi Playout, like Muvi's other trademark OTT solutions, is instantly deployable and available for "an all feature access" 14-Day Free Trial.



About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides a cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in the audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com

