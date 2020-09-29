Aleddra Emergency LED T5 Lamp Now DLC Listed
Aleddra's 2-in-1 Emergency T5 LED is now DLC listed for utilities rebate.
This is the first "industrial strength Emergency T5 lamp" that is DLC listed for utilities rebate application.”RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleddra, a Seattle-based high-tech lighting company, announces today its Gen2 Emergency T5 LED is now DLC listed for utilities rebate. This 2-in-1 EM T5 tube provides 2900lm at 22W during normal operation which is equivalent to a standard LED T5 tube. The patented Aleddra T5 EM tube was designed using a T8 body to house the built-in battery. The endcaps have off-centered G5 bi-pins allowing for easy installation into most T5 fixtures. Additional features include:
• 2900lm at 22W during normal operation (130 lm/W)
• 90+ minutes on battery during power outage (420 lm on battery)
• Can operate with a wall switch.
• Can be wired to support always-on lighting application.
• Can be wired to support emergency-only lighting application (normally off)
• ETL certified
• 5-year warranty
