Aleddra Emergency LED T5 Lamp Now DLC Listed

Aleddra's 2-in-1 Emergency T5 LED is now DLC listed for utilities rebate.

This is the first "industrial strength Emergency T5 lamp" that is DLC listed for utilities rebate application.”
— Matthew Maa
RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleddra, a Seattle-based high-tech lighting company, announces today its Gen2 Emergency T5 LED is now DLC listed for utilities rebate. This 2-in-1 EM T5 tube provides 2900lm at 22W during normal operation which is equivalent to a standard LED T5 tube. The patented Aleddra T5 EM tube was designed using a T8 body to house the built-in battery. The endcaps have off-centered G5 bi-pins allowing for easy installation into most T5 fixtures. Additional features include:

• 2900lm at 22W during normal operation (130 lm/W)
• 90+ minutes on battery during power outage (420 lm on battery)
• Can operate with a wall switch.
• Can be wired to support always-on lighting application.
• Can be wired to support emergency-only lighting application (normally off)
• ETL certified
• 5-year warranty

For more information on the Emergency T5 lamp, visit https://www.aleddra.com/type-b-t5/

Remember to sign-up Aleddra Emergency LED Lighting webinar to learn the best practices on the subject at: https://www.aleddra.com/webinar-sign-up-form/.

For more information, please email info@aleddra.com or call us at 425-430-4555.

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


