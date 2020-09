Aleddra Emergency LED T5 Lamp Now DLC Listed

First DLC Listed Emergency LED T5 Lamp

Aleddra's 2-in-1 Emergency T5 LED is now DLC listed for utilities rebate.

This is the first "industrial strength Emergency T5 lamp" that is DLC listed for utilities rebate application.” — Matthew Maa

RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aleddra, a Seattle-based high-tech lighting company, announces today its Gen2 Emergency T5 LED is now DLC listed for utilities rebate. This 2-in-1 EM T5 tube provides 2900lm at 22W during normal operation which is equivalent to a standard LED T5 tube. The patented Aleddra T5 EM tube was designed using a T8 body to house the built-in battery. The endcaps have off-centered G5 bi-pins allowing for easy installation into most T5 fixtures. Additional features include:• 2900lm at 22W during normal operation (130 lm/W)• 90+ minutes on battery during power outage (420 lm on battery)• Can operate with a wall switch.• Can be wired to support always-on lighting application.• Can be wired to support emergency-only lighting application (normally off)• ETL certified• 5-year warrantyFor more information on the Emergency T5 lamp, visit https://www.aleddra.com/type-b-t5/ Remember to sign-up Aleddra Emergency LED Lighting webinar to learn the best practices on the subject at: https://www.aleddra.com/webinar-sign-up-form/ For more information, please email info@aleddra.com or call us at 425-430-4555.