I-376 Ramp Closures Continue Tonight in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures of several ramps on I-376 in Robinson and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Monday night, September 28 weather permitting.

The following ramps will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for milling and paving operations:

The ramps will not close simultaneously. Ramp traffic will be detoured during the milling and paving operations.

Posted Detours

Summit Park Drive to Westbound I-376

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp at the Crafton interchange

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Turn left onto Route 60 (Steubenville Pike)

Turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

End detour

Montour Run Road to Westbound I-376

From Montour Run Road, take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh

Take the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

Follow I-376 westbound back to the Montour Run Road interchange

End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

