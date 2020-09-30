cmTriage and cmAssist by CureMetrix, a Finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards
CureMetrix AI joins 567 projects, products, and services from Spotify, Google, Disney+, and others.
It is our honor to be among the innovators recognized by Fast Company. With CureMetrix AI, we support doctors with data-driven information and tools to improve patient care”LA JOLLA, CA, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix was honored as a finalist in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2020 in the Health category.
The awards, which can be found in the October/November 2020 issue of Fast Company, recognize people, teams, and companies solving problems through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation.
cmTriage™ by CureMetrix is the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S. It helps radiologists triage, sort and prioritize mammography worklists based on suspicious cases that may need immediate attention. Studies have shown that with cmTriage, radiologists can realize up to a 30% reduction in mammography reading time while supporting the overall practice to streamline workload.
CureMetrix is also conducting studies across the globe to expand its AI solutions to help identify, mark and score anomalies in breast cancer screening. In studies published in the Journal of Digital Imaging, CureMetrix cmAssist® AI-CAD was able to demonstrate the ability to reduce false positives by 69% over traditional CAD and help radiologists improve their breast cancer detection rate on average 27%, without increasing recall rates.
“We need innovative design more than ever, and the 2020 honorees have brought creativity, inventiveness, and humanity to address some of the world’s most pressing problems, including the global pandemic, racial injustice, and economic inequality. Together these entries offer a glimpse into a future that is more inclusive, more accessible, and more just,” said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.
“It is our honor to be among the innovators recognized by Fast Company. With CureMetrix AI, we support doctors with data-driven information and tools to improve patient care,” said Navid Alipour, chief executive officer of CureMetrix.
Honorees for the 2020 awards were selected in the following categories: Apps and Games; Cities; Data Design; Experimental; Fashion and Beauty; Finance; General Excellence; Graphic Design; Health; Home; Hospitality; Learning; Mobility; Packaging; Products; Retail Environments; Social Good; Spaces and Places; Sports and Recreation; Students; Sustainability; User Experience; Wellness; Workplace; Best Design Asia-Pacific; Best Design Europe, Best Design Middle East, and Best Design Africa; Best Design Latin America; and Best Design North America. Fast Company is also recognizing Newlab as the title’s third annual Design Company of the Year for its socially oriented tech manufacturing.
The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company’s own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.
Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October/November issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands October 20.
To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/2020
To see the most innovative health projects of 2020, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/90547947/health-innovation-by-design-2020
ABOUT CUREMETRIX
Delivering CAD that Works®, CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix supports the radiologist to dramatically improve the accuracy of detection and classification of anomalies in mammography. Our mission is to save lives and support better clinical and financial outcomes. www.CureMetrix.com
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.
