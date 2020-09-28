Rutland Barracks - Arson

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B403696

TROOPER: Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 24, 2020

LOCATION: Hubbardton, VT

VIOLATION: Arson

VICTIM: David Silber

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

ACCUSED: Suspect unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: September 24, 2020, at approximately 8am, Troopers were notified of a burnt car located in a pull-off on High Pond Road in Hubbardton, Vermont. On arrival Troopers located a sedan, later believed to be a 2018 Volkswagen GTI, bearing a Massachusetts registration belonging to David Silber. The vehicle was completely incinerated and still smoldering upon State Police arrival.

Attempts to contact Silber have been unsuccessful.

This case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Colburn with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.