AnalyticsIQ Wins MarTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Predictive Analytics Solution”
Annual awards program spotlights best in breed companies across the global marketing, advertising and sales industry including AnalyticsIQATLANTA, GA, USA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predictive analytics innovator and marketing data creator, AnalyticsIQ, has been named the winner of the “Best Predictive Analytics Solution” award presented by the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, advertising and sales technology companies, products and people.
“Everyday, we strive to provide brands, marketers and data scientists with predictive data that has the power to positively change the course of their business,” explains Dave Kelly, CEO of AnalyticsIQ. “Being recognized as the best in our field because of our relentless innovation is a testament to our team and the solutions we provide our clients day after day, year after year. To put it simply, the team at AnalyticsIQ is incredibly honored to receive this award,” adds Kelly.
AnalyticsIQ’s predictive data and analytics solutions include both B2C and B2B offerings aimed at helping marketers and data science teams across industries launch data-driven strategies that move business forward. As the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with data science, AnalyticsIQ curates and delivers clients proprietary, predictive data that answers the elusive question, ‘Why do people do what they do?’.
The 2020 awards program drew in over 2,750 nominations from organizations across 15 different countries worldwide. AnalyticsIQ is proudly recognized alongside other MarTech Breakthrough Award Winners including respected companies like Stirista, TapClicks, Infutor, The Trade Desk, aki, Adobe, and many more. All nominations were evaluated by a panel of judges with diverse technical, business, academic, and marketing expertise based on criteria focused on innovation, performance, and impact.
AnalyticsIQ’s mission is for data to drive every brand experience by providing insight and analytics you can’t find anywhere else. To learn more, visit https://analytics-iq.com/.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and consumer and business marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help marketers understand how and why consumers make decisions. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore consumer database provides unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies and technology providers. For B2B marketers, the BusinessCore database delivers rich insights on both businesses and individual professionals.
Our data helps brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta and recently named one of Georgia’s Top 10 most innovative companies, AnalyticsIQ’s team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists have over 100 years of collective analytical experience and expertise. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com/ and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ.
About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
