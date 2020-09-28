Supreme Court Amends Rule 5 of the General Rules of Practice

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has amended Rule 5 of the General Rules of Practice for the Superior and District Courts. The court’s order amending Rule 5 was adopted on 23 September 2020 and is effective on 1 October 2020.

The amendment to Rule 5 is responsive to Session Law 2020-46 and clarifies those contexts in which electronic filing is currently available in the trial courts.

Beginning in 2021, the North Carolina Judicial Branch will implement a statewide electronic-filing and case-management system. The system will be made available across the state in phases over a five-year period. As the new system is implemented, litigants should expect the General Rules of Practice to undergo further change.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rules, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.