Biospatial Data Used to Inform Michigan’s Health Authorities
Analyzing EMS / ambulance electronic patient care reports to improve healthcare delivery.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research Triangle Park, NC – September 29, 2020 – Biospatial today announced how their platform is being used by Michigan health authorities.
To help combat the alarming increase of out-of-hospital medical emergencies and deaths that occurred in Michigan this spring, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, is urging residents not to avoid seeking help in a medical emergency.
“It is incredibly important that people not delay care, especially if they are having concerning symptoms like chest pain, difficulty breathing or dizziness,” Khaldun said. “Hospitals and EMS providers are working hard to keep patients safe, so please contact them if you are having a medical emergency.”
Data analyzed using the biospatial platform showed Michigan EMS agencies from March 15 to May 23, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019:
⁻ Out-of-hospital cardiac arrests increased 43.3 percent
⁻ Out-of-hospital deaths recorded by EMS increased 62 percent
⁻ Statewide EMS transports decreased 17 percent
⁻ Transports of heart attack (or STEMI) patients decreased nearly 10 percent
⁻ Transports of stroke patients decreased 12.1 percent
“We are extremely pleased to see our platform used to inform public health initiatives in Michigan,” explained Paul Runkle, CEO of biospatial. Runkle continued, “This is just one of many use cases with which our platform can assist. We are using the biospatial platform to help track COVID-19 cases down to the specific hospital and we are helping hospitals and medical centers truly understand their EMS traffic patterns.”
MDHHS has partnered with biospatial since July 2018 to access and analyze more than 4.3 million Michigan EMS records (to date) for actionable insights. Emily Bergquist, medical control authority coordinator for the MDHHS Division of EMS and Trauma, commented “using the differential tool on the Demand Analysis widget along with the intuitive options for search parameters made the analysis of call volumes by type of call incredibly quick and easy. I could not have completed this project in time to attempt an intervention without the capabilities biospatial provides.”
For more information on biospatial’s capabilities, please visit https://www.biospatial.io/solutions
About Biospatial
Biospatial develops and leverages custom machine learning and artificial intelligence and applies these capabilities to data in support of public sector and commercial healthcare entities by aggregating, mining, and analyzing EMS / ambulance electronic patient care reports in conjunction with other health and safety related data sources. biospatial data and analytics are used for clinical trial feasibility and site ID, state/national EMS trends and performance benchmarks, EMS market insights, COVID-19 tracking for state organizations and Federal agencies, biosurveillance, substance abuse and overdose, and automotive safety. For more information about biospatial’s capabilities, please visit the company’s website at www.biospatial.io, email info@biospatial.io or follow biospatial on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/16157883/
Colleen Jordan
Biospatial
+1 919-475-5969
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn