2nd Annual Black Fine Art Month goes virtual
Black Art tastemakers across the country host Salon Talks saluting Black Women artistsCHICAGO, IL, U.S., September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pigment International™ has joined with artists, gallery owners, arts educators, and creators across the country for the 2nd annual Black Fine Art Month celebration. The virtual Salon Talks will be held each Thursday during October and feature a virtual art exhibition. The organization has once again partnered with the DuSable Museum of African American History, a Smithsonian affiliate, for the month long celebration. Under the theme “A Woman’s Work” the weekly Salon Talks are produced by New Day Culture. Complimentary registrations are available for all events which will be held beginning October 1 at 5:30. All events can be accessed by registering at BFAMOCT. The celebration was entered into the Congressional Record by Congresswoman Robin Kelly in 2019.
A virtual exhibition of artwork curated by Pigment International artist Paul Branton and filmed at Bourdeau Griffin Gallery in Chicago will be showcased as part of the event. Exhibiting artists are Branton, Gerald Griffin, Dana Todd Pope, Micaeh Johnson, Rhonda Brown and Kyrin Hobson. Works are by Black woman artists, or are homages to the Black woman done by Black male artists. Works are available for purchase.
A planning committee of artists, gallerists and others in the Black fine art ecosystem collaborated to shape the content for Black Fine Art Month 2020. For more information please visit www.blackfineartmonth.com or call 773-547-0777.
Weekly Salon Talks are from 6:00 pm CT – 7:30 pm CT unless noted:
Black Fine Art Month Kick-off
Thursday, October 1, 2020 – Kick-off 5:30 pm CT – Produced by Pigment International
Thursday, October 1 - The Black Woman Artist: Past Present Future – Produced by Janice Bond, Deputy Director Contemporary Art Museum of Houston
Panelist:
Ann “Sole Sister” Johnson
Rabéa Ballin
Delita Martin
Lovie Olivia
Thursday, October 8 - Black Art and the Social Justice Movement – Produced by Artist Ted Ellis, Springwood, TX
Panelists:
Keith A. Golden, JD, CEO Art by Golden/Golden Galleries, LLC, Golden, Colorado
Dr. Addie Dawson-Euba, retired professor, department of Visual and Performing Arts Southern University, Baton Rouge
Barbara Dunn-Harrington, former Executive Director of the Tom Joyner Foundation
Thursday, October 15 - Valuing the Black Owned Art Gallery – Produced by Cynthia Henry, Azyha Gallery Milwaukee, WI.
Panelists:
Richard Beavers, Richard Beavers Gallery, New York
Monique Brinkman Hill, South Side Community Art Center, Chicago
September Gray, September Gray Fine Art Gallery, Atlanta
Thursday, October 22 - Documenting the Black Art Experience – Produced by Kaila Austin, New Day Culture, Indianapolis, IN
Panelists:
Patricia Andrews-Keenan, Founder, Pigment International and Black Fine Art Month
Dr. Kelli Morgan, Curator, Indianapolis
Thursday, October 29 - Examining the Black Art Eco System – Produced By Diane Dinkins-Carr, DDC Consulting Group, Inc. Chicago, IL
Panelists:
Leslie Guy, Principal, Leslie Guy Consultancy, Chicago, Moderator
Garbo Hearne, Hearne Fine Art, Little Rock, Arkansas
Deborah Roberts, Artist, Austin, Texas
Diane Dinkins-Carr, DDC Consulting Group, Inc., Chicago
Friday, October 30, 3:30 pm – “Funding Fridays Series” - Black Fine Art Month Takeover – produced by Paul Branton for the Art & Culture Capital Lab
Artist Panelists:
Gerald Griffin, Artist, Chicago
Dana Todd Pope, Artist, Chicago
Paul Branton, Artist, Chicago
About Black Fine Art Month
Held each October, Black Fine Art Month is a global celebration of the Black Fine Art aesthetic, an annual recognition of artists, innovators, collectors, curators and those vested in the Black Art tradition, and an opportunity to commemorate and elevate these contributions through art programming. Black Fine Art Month is an initiative of Pigment International™. The Salons will be streamed live via YouTube and on social media. The celebration will be documented in Pigment Magazine, an Ozzie Award Finalist for “Best Design for New Magazine.” Visit Pigment International on IG, FB and Twitter
