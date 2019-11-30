Pigment International Miami Reveal Part Deux at Spectrum Miami

Pigment International will exhibit at Spectrum Miami Dec. 4-8 Pigment International will also host a Salon Talk at the PRIZM Art Fair

Show runs December 4 – 8th at Mana Contemporary Wynwood

The range and depth of our artists' work are a perfect complement to the Spectrum aesthetic.” — Patricia Andrews-Keenan, founder Pigment International

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, November 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The artists of Pigment International , the Black Fine Art Collective will host their Miami Reveal Part Deux at Miami’s premier contemporary art show Spectrum, December 4 – 8. Spectrum Miami is an upscale and urban curated contemporary art fair, now in its 9th year and located adjacent to Red Dot Miami inside the Mana Wynwood Convention Center. Produced by the Redwood Media Group it is one of the longest-running fairs during Miami Art Week. Pigment International will exhibit in Booth S614.Exhibiting Pigment International artists include Paul Branton, Tyler Clark, Angelica London, James Nelson, Lesley Martinez, Raymond Thomas, Dana Todd Pope, DwightWhite, and Eddie “Edo” White. Najee Dorsey of Black Art in America, Amy Reshefsky of Amy Reshefsky Fine Art and Francis Annan Affotey of Ayzha Gallery in Milwaukee are also joining Pigment as a guest artist. The artists will exhibit their current works alongside works created specifically for this year’s Miami Reveal.“Pigment International is extremely proud to be returning to Miami for Art Miami/Art Basel where we will be exhibiting at one of the most prestigious contemporary art shows in the city,” said Pigment Founder Patricia Andrews-Keenan. “The range and depth of our artist's work are a perfect compliment to the Spectrum aesthetic.The annual Opening Night Preview for Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, within Mana Wynwood, and will feature innovative contemporary art together with Louis Jadot Wines, Bulleit Bourbon cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and musical entertainment. Tickets for the Opening Night Preview are priced at $50 by purchasing online or $60 at the event. A General Admission 1-day Pass for Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami is $25 by purchasing online or $30 at the event. A five-day pass that includes the Opening Night Preview is $75 by purchasing online or $85 at the event. Tickets grant access to both Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami. For further information on the shows or to purchase tickets, please visit spectrum-miami.com.Pigment International is a proud partner of Art of Black Miami organized under the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.About Pigment InternationalPIGMENT-Intlis a multi-media arts collective redefining global arts, culture, and innovation. The organization is committed to creating new platforms for the advancement of the modern multi-cultural aesthetic in the visual arts. Pigment serves as a connector for emerging creators, collectors, curators, investors, and other stakeholders. It is a destination for art enthusiasts to experience customized and curated salons, events and exhibitions that spark dialogue and inspire those constituents. Pigment International is also the founder of Black Fine Art Month celebrated each October. Follow Pigment, Int’l on FB and IG.About SpectrumSpectrum Miami s where contemporary meets extraordinary, featuring the works of more than 200 exhibiting galleries and artists from the Florida region, the U.S. and around the globe. Known for its urban and upscale works of art, the five-day show attracts more than 35,000 visitors and high-net-worth collectors who interact with the specially curated programming, while celebrating the fine art experience with music, entertainment, and other special events.About Art of BlackArt of Black Miami (AOBM) is a marketing platform and destination driver organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau that showcases the diversity of the visual arts locally, nationally and internationally, celebrating the black diaspora. This initiative highlights the artistic cultural landscape found in Miami’s heritage neighborhoods and communities year-round throughout Greater Miami and the Beaches.



