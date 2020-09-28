Youth Pheasant Weekend

North Dakota’s two-day youth pheasant season is Oct. 3-4. Legally licensed residents and nonresidents ages 15 and younger may hunt roosters statewide.

Resident youth hunters, regardless of age, must possess a fishing, hunting and furbearer certificate and general game and habitat license. Nonresident youth hunters from states that provide a reciprocal licensing agreement for North Dakota residents qualify for North Dakota resident licenses. Otherwise, nonresident youth hunters must purchase a nonresident small game license.

Youth ages 12 and older need to have passed a certified hunter education course. However, hunters age 12 and older who have not taken the hunters education course can receive an apprentice hunter validation, which allows youth to hunt small game for one license year.

Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. The daily bag limit and all other regulations for the regular pheasant season apply.

An adult at least 18 years of age must accompany the youth hunter in the field. The adult may not carry a firearm.

See the North Dakota 2020-21 Hunting and Trapping Guide for additional information.