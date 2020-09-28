NAISMA Announces 2020 Virtual Conference, Oct. 6-8
Three-day event brings together leaders in invasive species managementMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is excited to announce its 27th Annual Conference, which will be held virtually, Oct. 6 through 8. Addressing a wide variety of invasive species management and policy concerns, the conference offers professional development and networking opportunities to invasive species managers in North America and beyond.
The 2020 virtual conference will feature presentations showcasing new techniques, success stories and cross-jurisdictional partnerships, including more than six hours of scheduled, live networking opportunities, as well as daily keynote presentations from international experts.
"Invasive species are a multi-billion-dollar challenge that negatively impacts endangered species, ecosystem, water quality, and our ability to enjoy the outdoors,” said Belle Bergner, Executive Director, NAISMA. “The recent Western U.S. wildfires is just the most recent example of the impact of invasive species. Many of the wildfires were very likely exacerbated by invasive insect-damaged trees that created extra fuel for the fires. Our 2020 virtual annual conference will feature strategies to prevent future introductions."
Over forty, 60-90 minute virtual sessions will include live, interactive Q&A and panel discussions, along with daily keynote presentations:
- Signature Invasive Species Initiatives at the U.S. Department of the Interior (Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10:00 a.m. CT)
Scott Cameron, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management, and Budget at the U.S. Department of the Interior
- Why Invasions are a Big Problem for Public Health (Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 10:00 a.m. CT)
Shannon L. LaDeau, Associate Scientist, Disease Ecology, Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, Milbrook, New York.
- Understanding Invasive Species Impacts: Lessons from Aquatic Ecosystems (Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10:00 a.m. CT)
Anthony Ricciardi, Professor of Biology, Redpath Museum and McGill School of Environment, McGill University, Montreal, Canada
- Integrating Economics, Ecology, and Human Behavior to Improve Invasive Species Management (Thursday, Oct. 8 at 3:00 p.m. CT)
Rebecca Epanchin-Niell, Senior Fellow at Resources for the Future (RFF) and visiting Associate Professor in Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Maryland
Attendees are encouraged to connect with their peers and speakers directly through the virtual conference website. Live Q&A, chats, and networking opportunities using live video feed
For more information, the complete agenda and to register, visit naisma.org/conferences. Follow NAISMA on Facebook (facebook.com/NAISMAorg) and Twitter (twitter.com/NAISMAorg)for all the latest news and resources.
About North American Invasive Species Management Association
The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. NAISMA is a network of professionals challenged by invasive species: land managers, water resource managers, state, regional, federal agency and tribal lands directors and staff, researchers, and nonprofit organizations. NAISMA’s members are a diverse group of individuals and organizations who are involved in implementing invasive species management programs at all scales. Our mission is to support, promote, and empower invasive species prevention and management in North America. Our vision is to have North America’s lands and waters protected from invasive species. NAISMA’s programs aim to provide the support, training, and standards needed by the professional invasive species management community. For more information, visit NAISMA.org.
