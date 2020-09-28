Derby Barracks/Larceny - Request for Information
INCIDENT:
CASE #: 20A503709
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/22/2020 at 1420
LOCATION (specific) Hinman Settler Rd, Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief & Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
Victims: Linda Gibson
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/22/2020, at approximately 1420 hours, Linda Gibson reported a vehicle on her property had been broken into and several items were stolen to include several blown glass pieces. The incident is believed to have occurred between late August and the date of report. Physical evidence was recovered from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or witnessed it is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 334-8881.