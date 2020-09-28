Derby Barracks/Larceny - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT:

CASE #: 20A503709

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/22/2020 at 1420

LOCATION (specific) Hinman Settler Rd, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief & Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

Victims: Linda Gibson

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/22/2020, at approximately 1420 hours, Linda Gibson reported a vehicle on her property had been broken into and several items were stolen to include several blown glass pieces. The incident is believed to have occurred between late August and the date of report. Physical evidence was recovered from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or witnessed it is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 334-8881.