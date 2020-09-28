Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Larceny - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

 

INCIDENT:

 

 

CASE #: 20A503709

 

 

TROOPER: Abigail Drew                   STATION: Derby                        CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/22/2020 at 1420

 

 

LOCATION (specific) Hinman Settler Rd, Brownington, VT

 

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief & Grand Larceny

 

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

 

Victims: Linda Gibson

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

            On 9/22/2020, at approximately 1420 hours, Linda Gibson reported a vehicle on her property had been broken into and several items were stolen to include several blown glass pieces. The incident is believed to have occurred between late August and the date of report. Physical evidence was recovered from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or witnessed it is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 334-8881.

 

