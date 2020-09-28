Derby Barracks/MV Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A503782
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/27/2020 0838 hours
hours
LOCATION (specific): Vermont Route 105, Brighton, VT
VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Unknown AGE: SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2014 Toyota Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
INJURIES
V # / NAME / CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE / AGE / SEAT BELT? / NATURE OF INJURY
None
HOSPITAL: NA
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD COND: Blacktop
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/27/2020, at approximately 0838 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a vehicle on its roof off the roadway on Vermont Route 105 in Brighton and no one with it. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling west on Route 105 and left the roadway prior to colliding with the utility pole. The vehicle was totaled. At the time the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information regarding the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.