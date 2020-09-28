Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

                                                                                     

 

CASE#:  20A503782                               

 

 

TROOPER: Abigail Drew                   STATION: Derby           

 

          

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/27/2020 0838

 hours

 

LOCATION (specific): Vermont Route 105, Brighton, VT

 

 

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Unknown             AGE:     SEAT BELT?

 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2014 Toyota Camry

 

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

 

 

INJURIES

 

V # / NAME / CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE / AGE / SEAT BELT? / NATURE OF INJURY

 

None

 

 

HOSPITAL: NA

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD COND: Blacktop

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

            On 9/27/2020, at approximately 0838 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a vehicle on its roof off the roadway on Vermont Route 105 in Brighton and no one with it. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling west on Route 105 and left the roadway prior to colliding with the utility pole. The vehicle was totaled. At the time the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information regarding the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.

 

 

