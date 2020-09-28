Derby Barracks/MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A503782

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/27/2020 0838 hours

LOCATION (specific): Vermont Route 105, Brighton, VT

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Unknown AGE: SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2014 Toyota Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES

V # / NAME / CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE / AGE / SEAT BELT? / NATURE OF INJURY

None

HOSPITAL: NA

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD COND: Blacktop

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/27/2020, at approximately 0838 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a vehicle on its roof off the roadway on Vermont Route 105 in Brighton and no one with it. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling west on Route 105 and left the roadway prior to colliding with the utility pole. The vehicle was totaled. At the time the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information regarding the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.