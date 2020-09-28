JAVA Coffee Infused Skin Care Launches New Oil for Intimate Skin
JAVA Skin Care infuses organic green coffee into each of our products which delivers potent antioxidants and caffeine to help protect skin against premature aging and defends against free radical damage.
JAVA's Sexy Serum, formulated as a moisturizing and nourishing oil for intimate skin, boasts a rich silky texture which is helpful for combating dryness. Tasteless, odorless, and PH balanced at a 5, JAVA’s newest serum is filled with all-natural caffeine
WAKEFIELD, RI – JAVA Coffee Infused Skin Care, a women-owned and operated eco-luxury skincare line made with organic green coffee has launched its newest product, Sexy Serum. Sexy Serum, formulated as a moisturizing and nourishing oil for intimate skin, boasts a rich silky texture which is helpful for combating vulva dryness. Tasteless, odorless, and PH balanced at a 5, JAVA’s newest serum is filled with all-natural caffeine and botanicals and can be used daily; in addition, Sexy Serum is non-irritating so there’s no need to wash it off after intimate encounters
“More and more people want intimate wellness products that are not only highly effective but also made without harsh chemicals,” said Stephanie Additon, CEO of JAVA. “This increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products is shaking up the beauty industry. In fact, intimate and sexual wellness products are expected to reach $40 Billion by 2025.”
According to the NIH, nearly 24 percent of U.S. women are affected with one or more pelvic floor disorders. Vaginal dryness occurs in women of all ages, but it becomes much more common after menopause. In addition, Harvard Women’s Health Watch reports that it's estimated that the problem affects about half of postmenopausal women — most of whom, possibly as many as 90 percent — don't seek treatment for their symptoms, which include not only dryness but also irritation and pain during sexual intercourse.
Organic Green coffee, the signature ingredient in JAVA products contains significantly higher natural
antioxidant levels than virtually any known plant on earth, and delivers unique rejuvenation properties to the skin. Green coffee is high in fatty acids, vitamin E and sterols. It’s has polyphenols like chlorogenic, quinic & ferulic acid making it a powerful antioxidant. Some studies have shown that green coffee helps with elastin and collagen production. It’s also anti-inflammatory & helps with all the basics of anti-aging like firmness, texture and wrinkles.
Customers are flocking to Sexy Serum, praising its unique tasteless, odorless properties, all-natural formulation, and silky feel.
“My first favorite find from the Indie Beauty Expo LA 2020. Sexy Serum from JAVA Skin Care, a silky blend of beautiful oils like green coffee, coconut, evening primrose and more for all over but especially your sexy bits. Edible,” says “Claire McCormack, author at Beauty Independent.
“JAVA’s caffeine-infused intimate oil has a rich silky texture to create exciting sensations,” says Additon. The combination of organic green coffee and argan oil is wonderful for stimulating blood flow. We increased the glide of our serum with all-natural, organic oils that are super-moisturizing as well.”
Sexy Serum is available on https://javaskincare.com and samples are available upon request to members of the media.
JAVA Coffee Infused Skin Care (www.javaskincare.com) is a luxury line of all natural products that harness the rejuvenating properties of green coffee, one of nature’s most powerful antioxidants, and artisan roasted coffee, to awaken your skin’s natural beauty. Our products are formulated with organic ingredients that nourish, repair and protect skin. JAVA Skin Care products are free from animal testing, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, harmful preservatives and artificial colors. JAVA Green Coffee is always purchased from shade-grown, Rainforest Alliance certified farms and stone-milled in Rhode Island. Made in the USA.
