JAVA Coffee Infused Skin Care Launches New Oil for Intimate Skin

JAVA Skin Care infuses organic green coffee into each of our products which delivers potent antioxidants and caffeine to help protect skin against premature aging and defends against free radical damage.

JAVA's Sexy Serum, formulated as a moisturizing and nourishing oil for intimate skin, boasts a rich silky texture which is helpful for combating dryness. Tasteless, odorless, and PH balanced at a 5, JAVA’s newest serum is filled with all-natural caffeine