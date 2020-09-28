Hiking Fatality at Arethusa Falls

CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 September 28, 2020

Livermore, NH – On Saturday, September 26, shortly before 7:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker had fallen from Arethusa Falls and sustained life-ending injuries. The hiker was with two friends. He went ahead of them on the trail to the top of the falls. When they arrived at the falls they found the body of their friend. There is no cell phone service in the area. They ran out and placed a call to 911 from a home near the trailhead. Along with Conservation Officers, members of Bartlett Jackson Ambulance and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue responded.

The trail to the falls is nearly two miles and the average height of the falls is 70 feet. Rescuers carried the man out in a litter and arrived at the trailhead shortly before 11:00 p.m. No further information about the victim or those involved is available at this time and is pending until family members can be notified.