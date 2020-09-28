Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Robbery Offense: 300 Block of 50th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and an Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:33 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim. One of the suspects brandished a gun during the assault. The suspects took property from the victim and fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, a 15 year-old Juvenile Male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.