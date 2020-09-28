St. Francis Hospital Keeps Cardiac Patients Safe During COVID-19 with SeamlessMD, Cuts Readmission Rate by 45%
EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center® has been keeping patients safe, connected, and out of the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic with SeamlessMD, a digital patient engagement platform implemented last year for patients undergoing open-heart surgery and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. Since implementing SeamlessMD, patients have reported less anxiety and the hospital has seen reduced cardiac surgery readmissions by 45% – keeping more patients healthy at home. St. Francis launched the initiative through its affiliation with Catholic Health Services of Long Island (CHSLI).
Patients access SeamlessMD on their smartphones, tablets, or computers, and are guided before and after surgery with reminders and education to help them follow the care plan prescribed by their physicians. Upon discharge from the hospital, patients report their pain scores, symptoms, and share wound photos from their own devices, enabling them to stay connected with the care team. Patients can also access SeamlessMD through Epic MyChart® and all patient-reported data is integrated with the hospital’s Epic EMR.
One patient, who underwent a TAVR procedure, shared, “it was very helpful especially during COVID at home. It reminded me to take my blood pressure and temperature daily and it was nice to know if I did have a real issue, someone would get back to me and answer any questions I might have.”
For the clinical team, SeamlessMD provides dashboards and analytics ranging from real-time individual patient symptom-tracking to population-level protocol compliance and patient-reported outcomes, allowing St. Francis Hospital to measure and manage quality improvement initiatives impacting outcomes such as readmissions.
“SeamlessMD is an innovative technology that allows us to more effectively guide, monitor, and connect with our patients outside the four-walls of the hospital,” explains Newell Robinson, M.D., Chairman of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at St. Francis Hospital. “The integration with our Epic EMR allows our front line staff to efficiently track patient functional status and intervene for patients who have fallen off-track. The results are fewer readmissions, more effective frontline staff, and happier, safer, more engaged patients.”
“SeamlessMD helps us deliver our Cardiac Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols more effectively. By empowering patients to track their progress, we’re able to measure and improve key patient-centered health outcomes such as pain scores, opioid use, protocol compliance, etc. It’s a very well-thought-out program that consistently keeps the patient at the center of our care,” explains Steven Shulman, M.D., Associate Medical Director and ERAS Anesthesia Lead at St. Francis Hospital.
“SeamlessMD has been instrumental in keeping our patients safe and connected during the pandemic. The technology aligns with our digital patient experience strategy by providing an Epic EMR and MyChart integrated, patient-centered experience that is personalized for each patient and their journey,” said Charles L. Lucore, M.D., MBA, President of St. Francis Hospital.
“Our patients are noticeably more prepared for their procedure and are engaged throughout their entire journey from preparation through recovery. They consistently report feeling more confident before surgery and connected to our team throughout. It’s a wonderful technology that is loved by our patients and our clinical team,” adds Linda Bastian, Physician Assistant, CT surgery at St. Francis Hospital.
St. Francis Hospital is also participating in a multi-center quality collaborative on the SeamlessMD platform, where other top cardiac centers are benchmarking outcomes data for research and quality improvement.
About SeamlessMD
SeamlessMD provides the #1 digital patient engagement platform used by health systems to elevate the patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphones, tablets or computers and are guided through their health conditions or treatments via reminders, education and progress tracking. Providers receive alerts, monitor patients and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is directly integrated with Epic and Cerner. Health systems such as Stanford Health Care, Rush University Medical Center and UAB Health System use SeamlessMD to improve patient satisfaction while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions, and costs.
For more information and to see SeamlessMD in action, please visit: www.seamless.md.
For media inquiries, contact: Rosemary Gomez, 516-563-7965, rosemary.gomez@chsli.org.
