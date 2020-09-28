Hit/Run Driver Injures Three On I-95 In Howard Co. – Police Seek Info On Vehicle/Driver

September 28, 2020

(JESSUP, MD) – Maryland State Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run crash on I-95 in Howard County last night that critically injured three people.

The victims are all adults, but have yet to be positively identified or have families notified. Due to the extent of their injuries, each was taken to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

The series of three crashes occurred between approximately 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. yesterday on southbound I-95 near Rt. 100. The first crash occurred when a 2020 Nissan Armada struck a deer, then traveled onto the left shoulder and struck the guardrail. A portion of the vehicle remained in the fast lane of I-95. The driver activated the hazard lamps on the car.

The second crash occurred when a southbound 2018 Chrysler Pacifica struck the Nissan on the passenger side. The driver of the Chrysler pulled to the left shoulder in front of the Nissan and stopped.

The hit and run crash occurred when an unidentified vehicle traveling southbound struck the two occupants of the Nissan who were believed to be standing behind their car. That same vehicle then struck the driver of the second vehicle, who was standing at the front of the Nissan. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating. Vehicle parts possibly from the suspect vehicle have been recovered at the scene and will be used to try to identify a vehicle make/model.

Anyone who witnessed the hit/run crash, or has information about the driver or vehicle involved, is urged to immediately contact the Maryland State Police at the Waterloo Barrack at 410-799-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.