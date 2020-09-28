Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2001 Lincoln Boulevard Reopens in Lincoln Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing that Lincoln Boulevard (Route 2001) in Lincoln Borough, Allegheny County, has reopened to traffic.

A portion of Lincoln Boulevard, located between the Clairton-Glassport Bridge and Coursin Road, has reopened to traffic.  Crews from Allison Park Contractors have removed several large rocks from the hillside and debris from a rockfall.

This section of roadway will serve as part of the detour route for the McKeesport Road culvert replacement which will begin at approximately 12:01 a.m. Monday, September 28. The culvert is located between the Market Street/3rd Avenue intersection and Cemetery Street in Elizabeth Borough. All traffic will be detoured through Tuesday, October 13.

Posted Detour

Northbound

  • Take SR 2001 McKeesport Road/Lincoln Boulevard Northbound

  • McKeesport Rd/Lincoln Blvd becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road

  • Turn left onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

  • Turn left onto SR 837 South

  • Follow SR 837 Southbound

  • Take the ramp to Route 51 toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh

  • From Northbound Route 51, take the left-hand ramp to Route 51 South toward Elizabeth

  • Cross the Elizabeth Bridge

  • Take the ramp to Elizabeth

  • Follow to N 3rd Avenue

  • End Detour

Southbound

  • From N 2nd Avenue or N 3rd Avenue, take the on ramp to Northbound SR 51 and cross the Elizabeth Bridge

  • Take the ramp to North SR 837 toward Clairton

  • Turn right at the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

  • Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road

  • Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard / McKeesport Road

  • End Detour

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

