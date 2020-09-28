Route 2001 Lincoln Boulevard Reopens in Lincoln Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing that Lincoln Boulevard (Route 2001) in Lincoln Borough, Allegheny County, has reopened to traffic.

A portion of Lincoln Boulevard, located between the Clairton-Glassport Bridge and Coursin Road, has reopened to traffic. Crews from Allison Park Contractors have removed several large rocks from the hillside and debris from a rockfall.

This section of roadway will serve as part of the detour route for the McKeesport Road culvert replacement which will begin at approximately 12:01 a.m. Monday, September 28. The culvert is located between the Market Street/3rd Avenue intersection and Cemetery Street in Elizabeth Borough. All traffic will be detoured through Tuesday, October 13.

Posted Detour

Northbound

Take SR 2001 McKeesport Road/Lincoln Boulevard Northbound

McKeesport Rd/Lincoln Blvd becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road

Turn left onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

Turn left onto SR 837 South

Follow SR 837 Southbound

Take the ramp to Route 51 toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh

From Northbound Route 51, take the left-hand ramp to Route 51 South toward Elizabeth

Cross the Elizabeth Bridge

Take the ramp to Elizabeth

Follow to N 3rd Avenue

End Detour

Southbound

From N 2nd Avenue or N 3rd Avenue, take the on ramp to Northbound SR 51 and cross the Elizabeth Bridge

Take the ramp to North SR 837 toward Clairton

Turn right at the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road

Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard / McKeesport Road

End Detour

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

