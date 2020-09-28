Route 2001 Lincoln Boulevard Reopens in Lincoln Borough
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing that Lincoln Boulevard (Route 2001) in Lincoln Borough, Allegheny County, has reopened to traffic.
A portion of Lincoln Boulevard, located between the Clairton-Glassport Bridge and Coursin Road, has reopened to traffic. Crews from Allison Park Contractors have removed several large rocks from the hillside and debris from a rockfall.
This section of roadway will serve as part of the detour route for the McKeesport Road culvert replacement which will begin at approximately 12:01 a.m. Monday, September 28. The culvert is located between the Market Street/3rd Avenue intersection and Cemetery Street in Elizabeth Borough. All traffic will be detoured through Tuesday, October 13.
Posted Detour
Northbound
Take SR 2001 McKeesport Road/Lincoln Boulevard Northbound
McKeesport Rd/Lincoln Blvd becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road
Turn left onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
Turn left onto SR 837 South
Follow SR 837 Southbound
Take the ramp to Route 51 toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh
From Northbound Route 51, take the left-hand ramp to Route 51 South toward Elizabeth
Cross the Elizabeth Bridge
Take the ramp to Elizabeth
Follow to N 3rd Avenue
End Detour
Southbound
From N 2nd Avenue or N 3rd Avenue, take the on ramp to Northbound SR 51 and cross the Elizabeth Bridge
Take the ramp to North SR 837 toward Clairton
Turn right at the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road
Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard / McKeesport Road
End Detour
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
