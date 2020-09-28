All,

On the Troop room door at A4 there is a sign up sheet for the PT test. It will be held at the Outpost on October 16th starting at 0900 hours. Please sign up for a time slot and make sure to show up on time. There will only be 4 people allowed in the Outpost at a time so please don’t be too early or late for you time slot. Also if you have not tried the rower yet I would recommend you give it a go because it is no joke. Any questions just let me know.

Thank You,

Tarricone