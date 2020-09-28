Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
All,

 

   On the Troop room door at A4 there is a sign up sheet for the PT test.  It will be held at the Outpost on October 16th starting at 0900 hours.  Please sign up for a time slot and make sure to show up on time.  There will only be 4 people allowed in the Outpost at a time so please don’t be too early or late for you time slot.  Also if you have not tried the rower yet I would recommend you give it a go because it is no joke.  Any questions just let me know.

 

Thank You,

 

Tarricone 

