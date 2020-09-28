Vigorous Innovations Now Selling Low-Noise Percussion Massage Guns

A Texas-based company that sells portable deep tissue massage guns is now offering low-noise massage guns that provide total body relief.

CROWLEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Vigorous Innovations announced today that it is now selling low-noise percussion massage guns.

"Our low-noise percussion massage guns allow you to experience total body relief in the comfort of your own home," said Justin Robinson, owner, and spokesperson for Vigorous Innovations. "The powerful percussion heads knead directly into large knots and sore spots to loosen them while stimulating blood flow. This not only feels amazing, but it helps speed up recovery and reduce inflammation."

Robinson explained that its low-noise percussion massage guns, for example, the VI PRO, equip users with four easy change heads. This gives users the ability to quickly and easily swap out a different percussive head for different muscles groups or to spot treat tired joints or scar tissue.

"The fork head is great for you back, the bullet head is amazing for pressure points, and the flat head and ball head are great for large areas," Robinson stressed, before adding that unlike most percussive massage guns that are extremely loud, its percussion gun has an ultra-quiet design and features a brushless five-speed motor that delivers 1,400-3,200 strokes per minute that is so quiet users can use it anywhere (including the office) without bothering other people or pets.

In addition, each VI PRO comes in a hard-shell carrying case for total portability.

"Take it with you to events, competitions, work, or to different rooms in your home," Robinson said. "A quick charge cable is included along with easy to read instructions, bonus online instruction videos, and a digital eBook."

As an added bonus, Vigorous Innovations is also now offering free shipping for purchases over $100.

For more information, please visit https://www.vigorousinnovations.com/blog.

About Vigorous Innovations

Vigorous Innovations is a company founded on the principles of producing only the highest quality products with even higher quality customer service. Everything we do, we do for you, our valued customer.

Contact Details:

Justin Robinson

1925 Palomino Blvd

Crowley, TX 76036

United States

Phone: 682-235-9814

Source: Vigorous Innovations