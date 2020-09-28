FlickFusion Selected as Certified Provider for Shift Digital’s Porsche Dealer Digital Video Retail Program
Our team is fully committed to helping Shift Digital provide more value to its customers, and to helping Porsche dealers provide the very best automotive shopping experience for their online customers”URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlickFusion has been selected as a Certified Provider for Shift Digital’s Porsche Dealer Digital Video Retail Program. Porsche dealers now have the option to choose from FlickFusion’s entire suite of video marketing products, either on an a la carte basis or as integrated packages for all of their video marketing needs. All of FlickFusion’s products are eligible for OEM co-op reimbursement.
— Lehel Reeves, FlickFusion’s Director of Partnerships & Biz Dev
“We were impressed with Shift Digital’s rigorous vetting process, and delighted to receive this recognition,” said Lehel Reeves, FlickFusion’s Director of Partnerships and Business Development. “Our team is fully committed to helping Shift Digital provide more value to its customers, and to helping Porsche dealers provide the very best automotive shopping experience for their online customers.”
FlickFusion’s suite of video marketing products will provide Porsche dealers with the tools they need to deliver a premium customer experience across all digital and marketing channels. Shift Digital’s rigorous certification process ensures that partners with only the most qualified and innovative digital service providers are selected, and FlickFusion meets that criteria.
Shift Digital’s Porsche Dealer Digital Video Retail Program offers products in four verticals. Flick Fusion’s products are available in three of the four verticals and are designed to work seamlessly with one another, ensuring a smooth, integrated experience for Porsche dealerships and their customers.
Categories and products available include:
Walkthrough. Porsche dealers can select FlickFusion’s VidMail product to send videos via text or email. VidMail can be used to create and send personalized vehicle walkarounds or showroom walkthroughs to customers and leads.
360°. FlickFusion has a line of products designed to deliver dynamic video presentations; including Automated Inventory Videos, New Model Review Videos, Full Motion Walkaround Videos, Autospin 360, Value Proposition Videos and Dynamic Marketing Videos. All videos can be used across multiple marketing channels including email, social media and on websites.
Lead Management and Live Consultation Videos. With Flick Fusion’s StreaMe video calling application, a car shopper can easily initiate a live video call from the dealer’s website or Vehicles Details Pages (VDPs), simply by clicking on an embedded video call button. No special apps or downloads are required, and StreaMe works across all platforms and devices. The customer is instantly connected with a dealership team member in a one-way live video call, allowing the customer to maintain their privacy; or if the customer prefers, they can switch to a two-way live video call.
All of FlickFusion’s video marketing products help Porsche dealers meet manufacturer regulations for compliance and data security.
Porsche dealerships can select FlickFusion video marketing products during the enrollment sign up process for the Porsche Dealer Digital Retail Video program. FlickFusion’s unparalleled customer service and support comes with every product.
To learn more, contact sales@flickfusion.com or call 515-333-4337.
About FlickFusion
FlickFusion offers a full-solution video hosting, marketing and distribution platform to automotive and other inventory-based industries. The platform delivers automated, integrated and rule/behavior-based, including geo-targeted, video content in real-time, across multiple touchpoints and throughout the entire purchase cycle.
FlickFusion makes it easy for dealers to create desktop and mobile-friendly vehicle inventory videos, video email and customer engagement videos such as testimonials, service department overviews and more. Videos are proven to capture more buyers' attention, advance organic SEO rankings, generate leads and increase conversion rates. The FlickFusion system builds emotional value and customer loyalty for more than 3,500 brands and preferred partners.
