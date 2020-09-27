Silver Alert Located

Juan Estrada-Rios, 79 yrs-old, 5'10", 150 lbs, brown hair with brown eyes. Juan was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt with flowers and khaki pants with white Adidas shoes. He left on foot from the area of 8200 N. Willow Blossom Drive in Tucson, AZ, Pima County on 09/26/2020. Marana PD has jurisdiction.