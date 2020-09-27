St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #2, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204251

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 at 0020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bedard Rd/ Rt 105, Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Jasmine Baltzell

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/27/2020 at approximately 0020 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Bedard Rd by Route 105 for a moving violation.

The operator was identified as Jasmine Baltzell(30) of Swanton. Baltzell showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Baltzell was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

It was also revealed that Baltzell's license was Criminally Suspended in the State of Vermont for a prior DUI conviction.

Baltzell was released to a sober party and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov