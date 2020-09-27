St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #2, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204251
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 at 0020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bedard Rd/ Rt 105, Sheldon VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Jasmine Baltzell
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/27/2020 at approximately 0020 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Bedard Rd by Route 105 for a moving violation.
The operator was identified as Jasmine Baltzell(30) of Swanton. Baltzell showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Baltzell was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
It was also revealed that Baltzell's license was Criminally Suspended in the State of Vermont for a prior DUI conviction.
Baltzell was released to a sober party and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
802-524-5993