NEWS Posted on Sep 26, 2020 in Main

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 26, 2020

STATE WARNS OF TEXT SCAM TARGETING SNAP RECIPIENTS

HONOLULU — The Hawai’i Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients and the general public, after receiving a report from the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) of possible SNAP Fraud attempts:

Be aware of a scam using texting to obtain your personal information. The text might say you were chosen to receive food stamps or SNAP. If you do not know if a request for information about SNAP is real or not, contact your local SNAP office.

Never share personal information with individuals or organizations that you do not know. Personal information includes your social security number, bank information, or SNAP electronic benefits transfer card or PIN number.

If you think the text is a scam, do not reply at all. Just delete.

Although there has been only one fraud attempt in Hawai’i reported to DHS specific to this warning, the department wants the public to be aware and prevent anyone from falling victim to the scam. If SNAP participants are unsure if a request for information is legitimate, they are advised to contact their SNAP office at the Processing Center near you.

To stay on top of potential scams, please visit USDA’s SNAP scam alert webpage at https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/scam-alerts. If you believe you are the victim of identity theft, contact your local police department regarding procedures for filing a report.

You may also file a consumer complaint online with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at https://www.ftc.gov. FTC is the federal agency responsible for protecting consumers from identity theft scams.

###

For Media Inquiries: Amanda Stevens, Public Information Officer Department of Human Services