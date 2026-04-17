SNAP REPLACEMENT BENEFIT DEADLINE IS APRIL 29 FOR HOUSEHOLDS IMPACTED BY APRIL SEVERE WEATHER

Main, NEWS Posted on Apr 17, 2026 in Featured

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 17, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) is reminding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households impacted by the severe weather event from April 9–12, 2026, that the deadline to request replacement benefits is April 29, 2026.

Replacement benefits are available to eligible households that lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to storm-related household misfortune, including power outages. The amount of replacement benefits is based on the value of food lost, not to exceed the household’s monthly SNAP allotment. Requests will be considered for replacement of April 2026 SNAP benefits.

The April 29, 2026, deadline applies to SNAP households statewide in the City and County of Honolulu and the counties of Hawaiʻi, Maui and Kauaʻi.

Households that experienced food loss may apply by contacting any DHS Processing Center or calling the Public Assistance Information Line at 1-855-643-1643.

To request replacement benefits, households must submit a signed written statement that includes:

Name of the SNAP participant

Date of food loss (please provide a specific date, not a range)

Estimated value of food lost (please provide a specific dollar amount, not a range)

Description of what occurred and when

Contact information

A sample written statement is available on the DHS website; however, households may submit their own statement and are not required to use the sample form.

All submissions will be reviewed and validated and can be turned into your nearest DHS Processing Center or via the Statewide Branch email at [email protected]. Approved households will receive replacement benefits following the review process.

The deadline to request replacement benefits for the March 2026 Kona Low severe weather events was April 9, 2026. Requests for those events are no longer being accepted.

For more information, visit the DHS website or contact your nearest DHS Processing Center.

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Media contact:

Jerron Oyama

Communications Specialist

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services

Phone: 808-586-4892

Email: [email protected]