SNAP HOT FOOD PURCHASE WAIVER APPROVED STATEWIDE THROUGH MAY 16

Main, NEWS Posted on Apr 17, 2026 in Featured

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 17, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) has received federal approval for a temporary waiver allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households to purchase hot foods using their benefits at authorized retailers statewide, from April 17 through May 16, 2026.

The waiver, approved April 17 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), provides critical flexibility for households impacted by the March 2026 Kona Low weather events, which caused widespread flooding, power outages and damage to homes across the state.

Under normal circumstances, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase hot or prepared foods. This temporary waiver allows eligible households to buy hot meals, helping those who may be unable to cook or safely store food due to ongoing impacts from the disaster.

“This waiver provides immediate, practical relief for families across Hawaiʻi who are still recovering from the recent storms,” said Governor Josh Green. “By allowing the purchase of hot meals with SNAP benefits, we’re helping ensure that residents who may not have access to cooking facilities can still put food on the table as they recover.”

FNS approved the waiver statewide in recognition of the severity and widespread effects of the Kona Low weather systems, which resulted in displacement and ongoing challenges for affected households.

“Authorized SNAP retailers across Hawaiʻi have been notified of the waiver and may begin accepting SNAP benefits for eligible hot food purchases during the approved period,” said DHS Deputy Director Joseph Campos. “Retailers will require 24 to 48 hours from April 17 to make necessary updates to their point-of-sale systems to support hot food purchases.”

The waiver is authorized under Section 412 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act and Section 5(h)(1) of the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008.

DHS may request an extension of the waiver if conditions warrant additional relief.

For more information about SNAP benefits and disaster-related assistance, visit the DHS website or contact your nearest DHS Processing Center.

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Media Contact:

Jerron Oyama

Communications Specialist

Department of Human Services

Phone: 808-586-4892

Email: [email protected]