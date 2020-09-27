New Haven Barracks / DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502513
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brett Flansburg
STATION: VSP - New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/26/2020 / 2030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Rd, Ferrisburgh VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Lucas Ramos
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/26/2020 at approximately 2039 hours, Troopers made contact with a vehicle
parked off the roadway on Sand Rd in the Town of Ferrisburgh. While speaking
with the operator, Lucas Ramos (23) of Fairfax VT, Troopers detected several
indicators of impairment. During the conversation, Troopers determined the
Ramos had just driven the vehicle minutes prior. Ramos was screened and subsequently
placed under arrest for DUI.
Ramos was transported to the Vergennes Police Department, processed and
later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.