Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,800 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502513

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brett Flansburg                          

STATION: VSP - New Haven                     

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/26/2020 / 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Rd, Ferrisburgh VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Lucas Ramos                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/26/2020 at approximately 2039 hours, Troopers made contact with a vehicle

parked off the roadway on Sand Rd in the Town of Ferrisburgh. While speaking

with the operator, Lucas Ramos (23) of Fairfax VT, Troopers detected several

indicators of impairment. During the conversation, Troopers determined the

Ramos had just driven the vehicle minutes prior. Ramos was screened and subsequently

placed under arrest for DUI.

 

Ramos was transported to the Vergennes Police Department, processed and

later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020  @ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / DUI#1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.