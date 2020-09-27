New Haven Barracks / DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502513

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brett Flansburg

STATION: VSP - New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/26/2020 / 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Rd, Ferrisburgh VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Lucas Ramos

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/26/2020 at approximately 2039 hours, Troopers made contact with a vehicle

parked off the roadway on Sand Rd in the Town of Ferrisburgh. While speaking

with the operator, Lucas Ramos (23) of Fairfax VT, Troopers detected several

indicators of impairment. During the conversation, Troopers determined the

Ramos had just driven the vehicle minutes prior. Ramos was screened and subsequently

placed under arrest for DUI.

Ramos was transported to the Vergennes Police Department, processed and

later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.