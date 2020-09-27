News Release / Rutland Barracks/ M.V. CRASH/ DUI #2/ DLS
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI ARREST
CASE#: 20B403732
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Sawtelle / Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 26, 2020 / approximately 1635 hours
STREET: Chittenden Road
TOWN: Pittsford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Meadow Lake Drive
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Morris
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: Not transported
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Alexander Flanders
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On September 26, 2020 at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland barracks were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Chittenden Rd. in the Town of Pittsford, VT. When Troopers arrived on scene they discovered, Vehicle #1 driven by Morris had struck Vehicle #2 driven by Flanders. During the course of the investigation it was discovered Morris’s license was under Criminal Suspension in the State of Vermont for a prior DUI.
Morris additionally displayed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Morris was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. The operator was processed for DUI #2, and later released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on October 12, 2020 at 1000 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: No lodging
BAIL: none
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/20 @ 1000 hours
