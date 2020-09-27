News Release / Rutland Barracks/ M.V. CRASH/ DUI #2/ DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI ARREST

CASE#: 20B403732

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Sawtelle / Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 26, 2020 / approximately 1635 hours

STREET: Chittenden Road

TOWN: Pittsford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Meadow Lake Drive

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Morris

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: Not transported

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Alexander Flanders

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On September 26, 2020 at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland barracks were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Chittenden Rd. in the Town of Pittsford, VT. When Troopers arrived on scene they discovered, Vehicle #1 driven by Morris had struck Vehicle #2 driven by Flanders. During the course of the investigation it was discovered Morris’s license was under Criminal Suspension in the State of Vermont for a prior DUI.

Morris additionally displayed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Morris was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. The operator was processed for DUI #2, and later released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on October 12, 2020 at 1000 hours.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint

LODGED - LOCATION: No lodging

BAIL: none

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/20 @ 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.