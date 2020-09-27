Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,800 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Releas­es State­ment on U.S. Supreme Court Nom­i­nee Amy Coney Barrett

 Attorney General Ken Paxton today released the following statement regarding President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States:

“President Trump made an exceptional selection in nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett, who currently serves on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, has extensive experience in the Supreme Court’s work as a clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia and as a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, where she was named ‘distinguished professor of the year’ three times. She has also written nearly 100 opinions in an impressive judicial track record that demonstrates superb temperament, judicial restraint, and a firm commitment to following the rule of law and upholding the Constitution. Judge Barrett will make an outstanding addition to the Supreme Court.”

 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Releas­es State­ment on U.S. Supreme Court Nom­i­nee Amy Coney Barrett

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.