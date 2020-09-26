RE: Road Closure: Rte 100 Reasbor

Rte 100 is back open.

Vermont Route 100 will have both lanes closed between the junction of Rte 100 & Rte 8 until the area of 5220 VT Route 100 in Readsboro will be closed until further notice. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

