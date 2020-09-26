National Nursing Home Group Awards Frontline Heroes with Gifts of a Lifetime; Crowns National Professional-of-the-Year
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite Centers gifted thousands of luxurious prizes to their staff in celebration of this year’s National Nursing Home Week. Prizes included tropical all inclusive resort packages for employees and their families, large monetary prizes, advanced technology and gaming systems, kitchen appliances, outdoor home equipment, tickets to future sporting events, and more.
Ricky Torres Awarded as the 2020 Professional-of-the-Year During CareRite Centers' National Nursing Home Week Celebration
An annual event commonly celebrated in the month of May, CareRite Centers has celebrated past National Nursing Home Weeks with vibrant music videos, prize giveaways, and awarded one employee with the title of Professional-of-the-Year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict restrictions have been placed on nursing homes with continued guidance issued for appropriate social distancing, personal protective equipment, and ongoing testing.
The CareRite Centers executive leadership team issued in a statement that Nursing Home Week 2020 would be celebrated later in the calendar year in accordance with guidance and safety precautions issued by state and federal regulatory agencies.
“Words truly cannot express our deepest levels of respect, pride, and genuine appreciation that we have for every single one of our team members in the CareRite Centers Network,” shared Akiva Rudner, CareRite Centers’ Chief Operating Officer.
CareRite Centers’ Nursing Home Week theme, “‘It’s dedication, it’s commitment, it’s me’ was designed to recognize the selfless acts of commitment and heroism displayed by healthcare workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those within the subacute and long-term care sector,” shared a spokesperson for CareRite Centers.
“Nursing Home Week is the week in which we have the opportunity to celebrate all of our superheroes from all disciplines,” shared Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer for CareRite Centers.
“Our three rings represent our precious patients, our dedicated team members, and our beloved families in the community; they are what make our brand so special,” continued Romano.
CareRite Centers crowned Ricky Torres as this year’s Professional-of-the-Year. Torres is a member of the environmental services and housekeeping team at Water’s Edge Rehab & Nursing Center at Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson, New York, and was nominated over one hundred times by his peers, patients, and family members at the Water’s Edge at Port Jefferson facility.
“Ricky winning this year’s national Professional-of-the-Year award brings our entire team such pride as it is a true testament to the culture of Water’s Edge and the levels of customer service and quality care we provide to all those we serve,” shared Rick Trento, Administrator of Water’s Edge Rehab & Nursing Center at Port Jefferson.
Submitted nominations applauded Ricky’s dedication and commitment for going above and beyond before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Torres was awarded the choice between a vacation of his dreams for four or any bill paid for up to ten thousand dollars.
“Our entire team of heroes have led with such professionalism and commitment throughout this ongoing pandemic and we are so proud of Ricky for being awarded with this well-deserved, historic grand prize,” Trento continued.
CareRite Centers across the nation have served as specialty step-down recovery sites for post-acute patients healing from illness and post-operative hospital stays. The organization’s flagship, The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center located in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, recently celebrated over 250 COVID-19 patient recoveries.
“Our team members have and continue to deliver excellence, calmness, love, devotion, and the highest levels of quality care to those we serve each and every day; we are forever grateful for their skilled dedication and selfless acts of bravery,” continued Akiva Rudner, CareRite Centers’ COO.
Nursing homes across the United States continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic with precision as facilities actively follow the guidance released by Departments of Health on the state level and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CareRite Centers announced the 2021 Professional-of-the-Year prize, in which the winner will be announced during National Nursing Home Week in May 2021. The 2021 prize will award the winner their rent or mortgage paid for six months with no monetary limit.
CareRite Centers, LLC is a dynamic healthcare organization that services the needs of short term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long term care for thousands of patients across the nation. With a strong commitment to customer service, education and innovation, as well as philanthropy, the organization is currently represented in centers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
