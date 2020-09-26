UAE’s HBK DOP and India’s APCO Digicon announce Strategic Partnership to launch HBKiCare Telemedicine Solution
UAE’s HBK DOP and India’s APCO Digicon announce Strategic Partnership to launch HBKiCare Telemedicine Solution through APCO’s 4 million subscribersDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAE-based HBK Department of Projects (HBK DOP) announced today the signing of a partnership agreement with APCO Digicon & Multicity Digital Consortium, an Indian tech firm, to launch its flagship HBKiCare, a white-label, smart IoT telemedicine solution, to APCO Digicon’s vast subscriber base of over 4 million monthly paid-up subscribers.
HBKiCare is an advanced remote healthcare platform delivering healthcare services to hospitals, insurance companies, and rural homes, which is badly needed during the current COVID-19 crisis.
The agreement marks a significant milestone not only for the promotion of healthcare technology but also for the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and India.
The partnership also involves HBK DOP acquiring a stake in APCO Digicon, apart from signing a technology cooperation agreement that includes the launch of its blockchain solution through its subsidiary, HBK GoChain, to offer e-government, asset management services, 5G, Edge computing, Smart Home Boxes, and Gaming.
Commenting on the partnership, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of HBK DOP said: “In line with the vision of the UAE and its leaders, HBK DOP’s focuses on supporting innovations and the application of cutting-edge technology complements its long-term objective of a sustainable tech-enabled future. Our partnership with APCO Digicon to launch HBKiCare’s telemedicine solution will prove to be a cornerstone in advancing the reach of healthcare services in India through Digicon’s 4 million subscribers and creating additional value in the healthcare sector.”
Mr. Faisal Habash, Chairman, APCO Digicon, said: “APCO Digicon is known for its state-of-the-art technology solutions and this partnership with HBK DOP offers strong support for our business. With technology playing an increasingly critical role in healthcare, this partnership helps achieve our broader goals of bringing innovative technological solutions to our customers.”
About HBK DOP
Departments of Project Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan (Department of Projects) was founded by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, a member of the ruling family and Chairman to handle project investments and enter into JV partnership with partners presenting viable and interesting projects with sustainability and job creation. His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan is a seasoned business leader with a proven track record of success over the past two decades, across regions and including most segments of the business. His leadership style is often described as visionary, innovative, and inspirational.
For more information visit www.hbkdop.org or contact Mr. Anwar Hussein – Group CEO- Email: anwar@hbkdop.org
About APCO Digicon
APCO Digicon is a technology company that offers products and services to the cable TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) video streaming industry. APCO Digicon’s state-of-the-art digital video streaming head-end facility (VHE) encompasses linear TV or broadcast TV, internet, voice, and a slew of value-added services. APCO Digicon’s novel and highly featured, advanced fiber set-top boxes (FSTB) are specifically designed for India’s market and provide tremendous value for money to the consumers.
For more information visit https://www.apcodigicon.com/whoweare.html or contact Mr. Shree Krishna Ramamurthy- CEO- Email: krishna@apcogrp.com
Loredana Matei
Jensen Matthews PR
+971 58 585 0304
