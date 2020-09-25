Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,124 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.25.20

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 713 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.
  • AB 2068 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Voluntary tax contributions: California Firefighters’ Memorial Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund: California Peace Officer Memorial Foundation Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
  • AB 2196 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Pilot Program for Increased Access to Responsible Small Dollar Loans.
  • AB 3139 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Alcoholic beverages: licensees.
  • AB 3175 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Entertainment industry: age-eligible minors: training.
  • SB 146 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Regional transportation plans: sustainable communities strategies: procedural requirements.
  • SB 432 by Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Red Bluff) – Alcoholic beverages: distilled spirits: instruction.
  • SB 1030 by the Committee on Housing – Housing.
  • SB 1441 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Local Prepaid Mobile Telephony Services Collection Act.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 2004 by Assemblymember Ian Calderon (D-Whittier) – Medical test results: verification credentials. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2164 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) – Telehealth. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2360 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Telehealth: mental health. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2387 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – In-home supportive services: needs assessment. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 179 by Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Red Bluff) – Excluded employees: arbitration. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 980 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Privacy: genetic testing companies. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 1207 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Skilled nursing facilities: backup power system. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

 ###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.25.20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.