Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.25.20

Published: Sep 25, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 713 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.

AB 2068 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Voluntary tax contributions: California Firefighters’ Memorial Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund: California Peace Officer Memorial Foundation Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.

AB 2196 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Pilot Program for Increased Access to Responsible Small Dollar Loans.

AB 3139 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Alcoholic beverages: licensees.

AB 3175 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Entertainment industry: age-eligible minors: training.

SB 146 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Regional transportation plans: sustainable communities strategies: procedural requirements.

SB 432 by Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Red Bluff) – Alcoholic beverages: distilled spirits: instruction.

SB 1030 by the Committee on Housing – Housing.

SB 1441 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Local Prepaid Mobile Telephony Services Collection Act.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 2004 by Assemblymember Ian Calderon (D-Whittier) – Medical test results: verification credentials. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2164 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) – Telehealth. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2360 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Telehealth: mental health. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2387 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – In-home supportive services: needs assessment. A veto message can be found here.

SB 179 by Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Red Bluff) – Excluded employees: arbitration. A veto message can be found here.

SB 980 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Privacy: genetic testing companies. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1207 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Skilled nursing facilities: backup power system. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

