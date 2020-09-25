Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.25.20

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 713 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.
- AB 2068 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Voluntary tax contributions: California Firefighters’ Memorial Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund: California Peace Officer Memorial Foundation Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
- AB 2196 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Pilot Program for Increased Access to Responsible Small Dollar Loans.
- AB 3139 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Alcoholic beverages: licensees.
- AB 3175 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Entertainment industry: age-eligible minors: training.
- SB 146 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Regional transportation plans: sustainable communities strategies: procedural requirements.
- SB 432 by Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Red Bluff) – Alcoholic beverages: distilled spirits: instruction.
- SB 1030 by the Committee on Housing – Housing.
- SB 1441 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Local Prepaid Mobile Telephony Services Collection Act.
The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:
- AB 2004 by Assemblymember Ian Calderon (D-Whittier) – Medical test results: verification credentials. A veto message can be found here.
- AB 2164 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) – Telehealth. A veto message can be found here.
- AB 2360 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Telehealth: mental health. A veto message can be found here.
- AB 2387 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – In-home supportive services: needs assessment. A veto message can be found here.
- SB 179 by Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Red Bluff) – Excluded employees: arbitration. A veto message can be found here.
- SB 980 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Privacy: genetic testing companies. A veto message can be found here.
- SB 1207 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Skilled nursing facilities: backup power system. A veto message can be found here.
For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov
###