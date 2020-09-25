PennDOT to Begin Replacement of Route 926 (Street Road) Culvert in Thornbury and Westtown Townships, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, October 12, on a project to replace the structure carrying Route 926 (Street Road) over Radley Run in Thornbury and Westtown townships, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the nature of construction, Route 926 (Street Road) will be closed and detoured 24/7 between New Street and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) beginning Monday, October 12, through the completion of the project scheduled for mid-December.

During the closure, Route 926 (Street Road) motorists will be directed to use U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) South, Brintons Bridge Road, and Birmingham Road, Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Commercial Trucks will be directed to use U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) South, U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) South, and Route 52 (Lenape Road) North.

Built in 1937, the current structure will be replaced with a new box culvert and carries an average of 13,308 vehicles a day.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

This work is part of seven structures in Bucks and Chester counties that PennDOT is repairing or replacing under a $4,245,232 project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Route 313 (Dublin Pike/Swamp Road) over Deep Run in Hilltown and Bedminster townships, Bucks County;

Butler Avenue over branch of Neshaminy Creek in New Britain Township, Bucks County;

Pughtown Road over French Creek in East Vincent Township, Chester County; and

Route 896 (Newark Road) over Muddy Creek in Upper Oxford Township, Chester County.

The other structures include the following:

Route 841 (Chatham Road) over Doe Run in West Marlborough Township, Chester County; and

Two Green Valley Road structures over tributary of Brandywine Creek in Newlin Township, Chester County.

C. Abbonzino Contractors, Inc. of Sewell, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2020.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

