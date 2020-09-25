U.S. 322 Among Several Highways Restricted Next Week for Pavement Marker Installations in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled on U.S. 322 and several other state highways in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties next week from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for raised pavement marker installations under a project to replace or repair raised pavement markings on various highways and ramps throughout the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The pavement markings are a reflective traffic safety measure that increase awareness and visibility during inclement weather or low light conditions.

The work schedules and locations next week are:

Monday, September 28, through Wednesday, September 30, moving lane restrictions are scheduled on U.S. 322 (Brandywine Avenue/Downingtown Pike) between Old Trolley Road and Sugar Bridge Road in East Caln and West Bradford townships, Chester County;

Monday, September 28, through Wednesday, September 30, moving lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 10 (Octorara Trail Road/Limestone Road) between Leike Road and Route 41 (Cochran Street) in Parkesburg Borough and Highland Township, Chester County;

Tuesday, September 29, through Friday, October 2, moving lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 320 (Madison Street/Sproul Road) between 3rd Street and U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in City of Chester, Swarthmore Borough, Nether Providence, Springfield, Marple and Radnor townships, Delaware County: and

Tuesday, September 29, through Friday, October 2, moving lane restrictions are scheduled on Croton Road between South Gulph Road and Radnor Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

D.W. Miller, Inc. of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, is the general contractor on this project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in summer 2021.

