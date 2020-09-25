9/25/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Speaks to the Bay County Chamber of Commerce PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis spoke to the Bay County Chamber of Commerce on significant issues affecting Florida’s economic and fiscal vitality and highlighted the importance of business liability reform. CFO Patronis served on the Executive Committee of Governor Ron DeSantis’s Re-Open Florida Task Force. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I was excited to join the Bay County Chamber of Commerce for their Industry Appreciation celebration and discuss economic issues impacting Florida as we work to restart our economy following COVD-19. Necessary business liability reform is critical to ensure our economy can recover and businesses can thrive without the constant threat of lawsuits that will hurt their chances to succeed and inevitably hike insurance rates. “Thank you to the Bay County Chamber of Commerce for your commitment to support the Panhandle business community and helping us build a better, stronger Florida.” For additional information regarding the CFO’s guiding principles on liability protections, please see the graphic below.

