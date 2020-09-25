Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CFO Jimmy Patronis Speaks to the Bay County Chamber of Commerce

9/25/2020

For Immediate Release: Friday, September 25, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis Speaks to the Bay County Chamber of Commerce   PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis spoke to the Bay County Chamber of Commerce on significant issues affecting Florida’s economic and fiscal vitality and highlighted the importance of business liability reform. CFO Patronis served on the Executive Committee of Governor Ron DeSantis’s Re-Open Florida Task Force.   CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I was excited to join the Bay County Chamber of Commerce for their Industry Appreciation celebration and discuss economic issues impacting Florida as we work to restart our economy following COVD-19. Necessary business liability reform is critical to ensure our economy can recover and businesses can thrive without the constant threat of lawsuits that will hurt their chances to succeed and inevitably hike insurance rates.   “Thank you to the Bay County Chamber of Commerce for your commitment to support the Panhandle business community and helping us build a better, stronger Florida.”   For additional information regarding the CFO’s guiding principles on liability protections, please see the graphic below.

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

