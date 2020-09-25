State Offering Free Online Classes Through Coursera for Hawaii Residents

Posted on Sep 25, 2020 in News

Hawaii Technology Development Corporation For Immediate Release: September 25, 2020

HONOLULU—The Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) is offering Hawaii residents complimentary access to the Coursera online learning platform with registration open until October 31, 2020. Approved users can take their pick from more than 3,000 courses and certifications from top universities and organizations, ranging from technology to business and personal development offerings. HTDC is an agency of the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) and has partnered with the TRUE Initiative to bring the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative to Hawaii.

This initiative, administered through HTDC, offers educational resources to Hawaii’s workforce, especially unemployed workers, so they can equip themselves with technology skills and reposition for new career opportunities. Those currently employed or furloughed can leverage Coursera’s offerings to upskill themselves and take on more advanced technology projects. A list of HTDC recommended courses for those interested in picking up technology skills can be found at www.htdc.org/covid-19/learning-tech.

The State has up to 5,000 online learning licenses available that provide free access to courses; approved users will have until December 31, 2020 to complete the courses they have enrolled in at no extra cost. Applicants need to be a Hawaii resident to apply.

For more information and to apply visit HTDC’s website at www.htdc.org/workforce-recovery-initiative-by-coursera. Contact info@htdc.org for additional assistance.

Find more info, including an FAQ, about the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative here.

# # #

About Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) HTDC is a state agency, attached to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). HTDC’s mission is to facilitate the development and growth of Hawaii’s high technology industry. HTDC is providing capital, building infrastructure and developing talent to foster innovation and diversify Hawaii’s economy. HTDC’s 80/80 Initiative is to create 80,000 new tech and innovation jobs that will provide high paying jobs for Hawaii residents. For more information, visit www.htdc.org.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

