Tyde Systems to Debut 24/7 Network and Security Operations Center in Denver Tech Center on October 15th
Beginning on October 15, 2020, Tyde Systems will offer 24 hour IT support and monitoring services to their current customers as well as new customers.
It is a big step for Tyde Systems in working with our customers in securing and monitoring their networks on a full-time basis to predict possible future outages.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New to the Denver Tech Center, Tyde Systems, who celebrated their 7th year in business in May of this year, is delighting local businesses by continuing to reach new service milestones. Beginning on October 15, 2020, Tyde Systems will offer 24 hour IT support and monitoring services to their current customers as well as new customers.
— Christy Kemper
The Network Operations Center (NOC)-Security Operations Center (SOC) will be Monitored 24/7 by Network and Security Engineers in their DTC location. If a customer has network issues in the middle of the night, Tyde Systems Engineers will be the first to know and can troubleshoot and often resolve before the business reopens the next day.
The company has network and security engineers that work for Tyde Systems full time and are available to be dispatched onsite as well to help mitigate any network or security issues that may arise.
“It is a big step for Tyde Systems in working with our customers in securing and monitoring their networks on a full-time basis instead of the current ‘as needed’ basis,” explains Vice President of Business and Engineering Services, Christy Kemper. “This will allow us to predict possible future outages and we can then work with the customer to prevent these from being less frequent occurrences.”
Tyde Systems plans to have an open house early next year once restrictions for COVID have been lifted. They will be inviting their current customers and new potential customers to come for a site visit by appointment only.
Tyde Systems is located at 8200 E Belleview Ave, Suite 34C, Greenwood Village CO, 80111 and can be reached online at https://tydesystems.com.
About Tyde Systems: The certified engineers at Tyde Systems have experience setting up networks for a variety of clients, so whether a company needs to start from scratch, or upgrade an established network, Tyde Systems has the expertise to fulfill those needs. This same experience allows their instructors to masterfully prepare businesses to pass their next certification test and thrive within the industry. Learn more at https://tydesystems.com.
About Jeffrey Lodwick: Tyde Systems CEO Jeffrey Lodwick has over 18 years of networking experience and has worked with companies of all sizes as well as a few consulting companies. Jeffrey also holds multiple certifications including the CCIE (Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert) certification which he obtained in 2006.
To keep his skills current and to help others understand Cisco networking, Jeffrey became certified as a Cisco instructor (CCSI – Cisco Certified Systems Instructor) and taught classes from entry level to expert level. One of the classes he taught was a 2-week long CCIE lab class for CCIE version 5.0, which he put together the training books for that included Foundation, Advanced and Lab preparation material to help the students prepare for the CCIE lab.
Recently within the past 3 years, Jeffrey has become more involved in security and has performed a lot of work on the Cisco ASA, ACS and ISE platforms which include but are not limited to the following; VPN tunnels (P2P and dynamic), TACACS+ and RADIUS authentication with and without LDAP integration, RBAC (Role Based Access Control) and wireless guest access with sponsor portal.
