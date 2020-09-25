Sorry! Your browser does not support JavaScript!

News Release

September 25, 2020

Reminder: Waiver Still in Effect for CDLs

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that the State of Disaster Declaration in response to COVID-19 remains in effect, and includes the waiver of expiration dates for commercial driver licenses (CDL).

If your Texas CDL, driver license (DL), identification card (ID) or election identification certificate (EIC) expires on or after March 13, 2020, it is covered by the Disaster Declaration waiver, and will remain valid for 60 days after DPS issues public notice that normal operations have resumed. At this time, the 60-day notice has not been issued,and Texans still have time to conduct their renewal transactions. Customers are also able to download a copy of the Verification of Driver License Expiration Extension (PDF) notice to carry with them in their vehicle.

Additionally, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended its waiver for CDLs and commercial learner’s permits (CLP) validity period from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, in response to the President’s declaration of a national emergency regarding COVID-19. This waiver is for commercial licenses or commercial permits that expired on or after March 1, 2020.

Texas DL offices are open and taking appointments statewide for CDL, DL, learner license or ID card transactions, as well as those needing to take a driving test. To further assist the public, many offices are now open on Saturdays through December (with the exception of Nov. 28) and are accepting appointments for renewals and replacements only of CDLs, DLs, and IDs. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointment scheduler To make an appointment, customers must use the appointment solution system. DPS implemented this new system in May, and all services are now conducted by appointment only. This is designed to reduce the amount of time Texans spend waiting in line. Customers can now book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled appointment. Customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device.

A limited number of same day appointments will also be available at many DL offices. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers who book these appointments can then leave the DL office until their designated appointment time. Additionally, in most offices, customers without an appointment may be offered the opportunity to be placed on a “standby” list. These customers are required to wait in the office and are assisted in the event of a cancelation or a no-show. The number of standby appointments is limited to ensure all customers who are placed on the list will be served by the end of the day.

DL offices have implemented several COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe environment.

### (HQ 2020-055)