Brentwood Advisory Group Expansion
CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO, IL, September 25, 2020 -- Brentwood Advisory Group is pleased to announce another significant expansion of our group membership. Gary Monroe and Kathleen Yosko have recently joined our organization taking our Brentwood team to twenty one members focused on providing a broad array of board of director and executive-level support services to our clients.
Gary L. Monroe is an accomplished C-suite executive with over 10 years of family office experience and another 20 years leading private middle-market companies across multiple industries. He recently started Monroe Advisors LLC to provide independent director, board advisor and interim executive management services to family offices and their directly held companies. Gary has served on 16 private company boards and four nonprofit boards. Previously, Gary served as President and CEO of a large, family-held, private holding company with seven wholly owned operating companies, direct real estate holdings, an investment portfolio and family office services. He also served as President of a four-generation family office with a heavy family engagement focus, while overseeing an endowment-style investment platform. Before running family offices, Gary led various turnaround situations for middle-market private equity groups. He has strong experience in operational excellence campaigns, developing world-class teams, and building programs/products to exceed customer expectations. Gary earned his MBA from Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was also honored with an Alumni Merit Leadership Award and is an advisory board member of UNC’s Family Enterprise Center. Gary graduated from Vanderbilt University with a chemical engineering degree. Gary can be contacted at gmonroe@brentwoodadvisory.com and at (919) 605-7849.
Kathleen Yosko is a values-based senior health care executive with a unique background of medical expertise and business/financial acumen. She is a recognized healthcare leader and has developed niche expertise in the delivery of post-acute care health care services. Having led the national post-acute trade Association, she has participated in impactful discussions with congressional leaders, which have produced policies supporting access and patient services. Her clinical background as a licensed RN, Clinical Specialist and Nursing Home Administrator has served as an integral resource in the financial turnaround of two Chicago area hospitals, where she previously served as President and CEO. She is an innovative strategist and skilled collaborator with experience executing business ventures and management contracts between hospitals and health systems. Kathleen’s skill sets include Interim Leadership-CEO-COO; Strategic planning and project management and Turnaround strategies to reduce overhead and promote revenue growth. Kathleen has an MS from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Keller/DeVry School of Business. She also has a PhD in human behavior from I.A.S.H. She sits on the boards of Christus St Michael’s, Texarkana, AR., Benedictine University, Morton Arboretum, and the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association. She is a member of the Chicago Network, the Economics Club of Chicago, the International Women’s Foundation, the National Association of Corporate Directors, and the Chicago Private Directors Association. Kathleen may be contacted at kyosko@brentwoodadvisory.com and at (630) 542-7165.
Brentwood Advisory Group provides executive management and business support services. We specialize in interim executive leadership, M&A integration planning and execution, implementing profitable growth strategies, and Board-level support. Our clients are seeking to change their business direction or quickly fill gaps in their executive leadership. We partner with executive leadership in managing change, identifying and implementing solutions to create top and bottom line opportunities. Our unique approach involves detailed pre-planning to define needs, establishing project goals and performance metrics before a project commences to ensure successful achievement of objectives.
Brentwood Advisory Group
www.brentwoodadvisory.com
Gerry O’Connor
+1(630) 310 2822
goconnor@brentwoodadvisory.com
Mark Zorko
Brentwood Advisory Group
847-477-2784
