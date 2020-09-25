M-24 project in northern Oakland County expected to be complete in early December

Contact:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Oakland

COMMUNITIES: Orion Township Oxford Township Village of Lake Orion Village of Oxford

ROADWAY: M-24 (Lapeer Road)

PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Early December 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $33 million to rebuild and resurface M-24 (Lapeer Road) in Oakland County between Goldengate Street in Orion Township and Harriet Street in Oxford Township, with the villages of Oxford and Lake Orion also being affected.

Remaining work includes underground sewer work in Oxford and roadway paving. This type of work always requires flexibility in the schedule as it is greatly affected by the amount of underground utilities and weather. Barring such delays, work is expected to be complete in early December.

Stay informed about this project at www.RestoreM24.info; e-mail updates can be requested at the website.

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Currently, one southbound lane of M-24 is open from Harriet Street to Drahner Road in the Oxford area with northbound traffic closed and detoured to eastbound Drahner Road, then northbound Oxford Lake Drive to westbound/northbound Glaspie Street, then to Ray Road.

In the Orion area, M-24 has one lane open in each direction, along with a center turn lane, between Drahner Road and Goldengate Street.

SAFETY BENEFIT: Extending the center left-turn lanes, improving the pavement surface, adjusting lane widths, and consolidating driveways will increase motorist safety by reducing the number of crashes in this area.